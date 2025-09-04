Pedestrian struck, killed in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed after they were hit by truck in York County Wednesday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Highway 21. It happened around 10:40 p.m.

Troopers say a Chevy truck was traveling southbound and struck a pedestrian headed north.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

