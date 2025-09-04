Local

Pedestrian struck, killed in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed after they were hit by truck in York County Wednesday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Highway 21. It happened around 10:40 p.m.

Troopers say a Chevy truck was traveling southbound and struck a pedestrian headed north.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

