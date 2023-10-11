Performers, patrons petition for permanent marker for Double Door Inn

CHARLOTTE — For more than 40 years, the Double Door Inn hosted thousands of artists and music fans on Charlottetown Avenue in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood. Through the years, the music venue became a favorite among locals and a must-visit spot for many out-of-towners, leaving a permanent impression on some.

In 2016 the club was sold to neighboring Central Piedmont Community College and hosted its last show in January 2017.

But loyal patrons haven’t forgotten about the much-loved venue and they’re petitioning the college to install a permanent marker at the club’s former location.

“The students, faculty and everyone else should know that they are most definitely on hallowed ground at that site, and the brothers Karres should know how much we appreciate the many years of powerful music they so generously gifted us,” an exert from the petition on Change.org read.

On Dec. 17 fans of the Double Door will also gather at the Neighborhood Theatre to celebrate what would have been the venue’s 50th anniversary.

VIDEO: Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building

Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building

©2023 Cox Media Group