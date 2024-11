LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a crash in Lancaster County early Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It occurred just before 3:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 601 near Joy Lane.

Troopers said a 2010 Cadillac sedan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 601 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, according to highway patrol.

VIDEO: 1 seriously hurt after crash into tree in Steele Creek area

1 seriously hurt after crash into tree in Steele Creek area









©2024 Cox Media Group