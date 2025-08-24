Pharma giant surges investment in NC with $2B, 120-job deal

CHARLOTTE — Fujifilm Biotechnologies has landed another major deal for its massive Holly Springs facility that will come online this year.

The company has reached a 10-year deal that will see pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) commit $2 billion to Fujifilm Biotechnologies. The deal will give Johnson & Johnson a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing suite at Fujifilm’s massive $3.2 billion facility.

Details of the agreement are limited. Johnson & Johnson in a statement yesterday said that using Fujifilm’s Holly Springs site will allow the company to further expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. Johnson & Johnson said the move will create about 120 jobs in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is building a large manufacturing facility in Wilson that is expected to employ more than 500 people when fully operational.

Fujifilm Biotechnologies, part of the larger Japanese Fujifilm Corp., operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce biologics, vaccines and other advanced therapies.

