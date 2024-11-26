PHOTOS: $15.8M mountain estate smashes NC record

BANNER ELK, N.C. — An estate in the North Carolina mountains carries the highest sale price on record in North Carolina, selling for almost $16 million late last week.
The mansion in Banner Elk went under contract in just 12 days after being listed for sale on Sept. 13 — and it garnered nearly $2 million more than the original asking price of $14 million. The property sold for $15.85 million on Nov. 22, according to a news release from listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Co-listing agent Marilyn Wright attributed that to “incredible art, antiques, furniture and accessories” as well as the sellers’ “phenomenal design selections and taste.” The property sold with all of its furnishings and artwork, valued at over $1 million. Wright, based in Asheville, co-listed the property with Rob Garrett in the firm’s Blowing Rock office.
