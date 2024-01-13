IREDELL CO., N.C. — The future of heat care is here, and Piedmont HealthCare Heart and Vascular is at the forefront.

Piedmont HealthCare cardiologist becomes first in Iredell Co. to use new leadless pacemaker (Courtesy of: Piedmont HealthCare)

Cardiologist, Dr. Ray Georgenson, has become the first doctor in Iredell County to successfully perform pacemaker surgery with the AVEIR leadless pacemaker at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

“Being the first to offer leadless single pacemakers in Iredell County is an exciting milestone” Georgeson said, “The AVEIR pacemaker represents a leap forward in cardiac technology, allowing us to provide our patients with a more efficient and less invasive solution for managing cardiac arrhythmias.”

The AVIER Leadless Pacemaker is an implantable, small device that plays a vital role in managing irregular heartbeats, also known as arrhythmias.

The device is designed to keep track of the heart’s rhythm and when needed deliver electrical impulses to regulate the heartbeat.

Normally, pacemakers have been implanted with lead, but AVIER is leadless and eliminates the need for wires making the device minimally invasive.

As of mid-December, Georgeson and members of the Iredell Health System have already completed two successful surgeries using the device.

The new pacemaker has a longer battery life lasting between 15 and 20 years instead of 8 to 12. This new longevity reduces the number of times the pacemaker needs to be replaced and increases the quality of life of the patient.

Patients who need single or dual-chamber pacemakers for the management of cardiac arrhythmias qualify for the new decision. Other eligibility is based on an assessment of the patient’s medical history and needs.

For more information about the AVEIR Leadless Pacemaker, click here.

