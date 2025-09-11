Local

Piedmont Medical Center to open first ER in Indian Land next spring

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Construction is underway at the Parkstone at Indian Land, where a new emergency department is planned off U.S. 521. Piedmont Medical Center
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

INDIAN LAND, N.C. — Piedmont Medical Center plans to open a new emergency department in Indian Land next spring.

It will be the first for the city, according to the Herald.

ALSO READ: Hospital systems fight over services in York County

The ER is expected to sit off Charlotte Highway near Shelley Mullis Road.

It will have 12 exam rooms, an X-ray, an ultrasound, and space for lab work.

MUSC Health, the public healthcare system, plans to open a full hospital in Indian Land in 2028.

VIDEO: Hospital systems fight over services in York County

Hospital systems fight over services in York County

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read