Piedmont Medical Center to open first ER in Indian Land next spring

INDIAN LAND, N.C. — Piedmont Medical Center plans to open a new emergency department in Indian Land next spring.

It will be the first for the city, according to the Herald.

The ER is expected to sit off Charlotte Highway near Shelley Mullis Road.

It will have 12 exam rooms, an X-ray, an ultrasound, and space for lab work.

MUSC Health, the public healthcare system, plans to open a full hospital in Indian Land in 2028.

