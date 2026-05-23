Piedmont Medical Center opens Indian Land’s first emergency department

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center opened a new free-standing emergency department Saturday in Indian Land.

Located on Highway 521, the facility is the area’s first and only emergency department.

The facility extends services from Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill and Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill.

According to a release, the 10,000-square-foot facility includes 12 private exam rooms, dedicated trauma rooms and a triage area. It also features an ambulance bay to support emergency medical services and first responders.

The department is equipped to treat adult and pediatric patients experiencing acute illnesses and emergencies. Onsite services include a laboratory, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound imaging to assist in patient treatment.

Piedmont Medical Center Market CEO Teresa Urquhart stated the new department marks a significant achievement. “The emergency department in Indian Land represents a significant milestone in Piedmont Medical Center’s ongoing efforts to provide the highest level of care for patients in the communities we serve,” Piedmont Medical Center Market CEO Teresa Urquhart wrote in a statement. “I am honored to be the first hospital system to provide access to emergency care in Indian Land and I am confident our experienced health care team is skilled in handling a wide array of conditions from a minor injury to a critical illness.”

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