Local

Pilot injured after Cessna veers off runway while landing in Hickory, officials say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Pilot injured after Cessna veers off runway while landing in Hickory, officials say
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

HICKORY, N.C. — A pilot was hurt Tuesday night after their Cessna 172 single-engine plane veered off a runway while landing at Hickory Regional Airport, officials say.

PAST COVERAGE: 1 hurt in plane crash at Hickory Regional Airport

The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was rescued at about 8 p.m. and rushed to a hospital.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: One hurt in plane crash at Hickory Regional Airport

One hurt in plane crash at Hickory Regional Airport

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read