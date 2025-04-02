Pilot injured after Cessna veers off runway while landing in Hickory, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. — A pilot was hurt Tuesday night after their Cessna 172 single-engine plane veered off a runway while landing at Hickory Regional Airport, officials say.
The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was rescued at about 8 p.m. and rushed to a hospital.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
