Pilot rescued after crashing into ocean near Oak Island during emergency landing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Oak Island plane crash (CHIP CAVAN VIA WWAY)
OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A pilot was rescued from the ocean after making an emergency landing near Oak Island Pier on Saturday evening, ABC affiliate WWAY reported.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. when a small, single-engine aircraft was forced to land in the ocean.

The Town’s Beach Safety Unit, already in the area for a separate water rescue call, launched watercraft to assist the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane.

Town officials reported that the pilot was treated on shore for non-life-threatening injuries.

The aircraft was recovered from the water and was towed out.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.

