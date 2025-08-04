Pilot rescued after crashing into ocean near Oak Island during emergency landing

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A pilot was rescued from the ocean after making an emergency landing near Oak Island Pier on Saturday evening, ABC affiliate WWAY reported.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. when a small, single-engine aircraft was forced to land in the ocean.
The Town’s Beach Safety Unit, already in the area for a separate water rescue call, launched watercraft to assist the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane.
Town officials reported that the pilot was treated on shore for non-life-threatening injuries.
The aircraft was recovered from the water and was towed out.
The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.
