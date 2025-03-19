Pinehurst police shoot, kill man armed with axe outside house fire

A man armed with an axe was shot and killed by police in Pinehurst as crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Pinehurst Police initially responded to a call about a fire on Remington Lane around 7:15 a.m., WTVD reports.

As crews worked to control the fire, WTVD says a man came out of the home with an axe.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said police attempted to subdue the man but as things escalated, two officers fired their guns, hitting him.

Officials said he was transported to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

No one with law enforcement or the responding fire department was hurt, WTVD reports.

SBI said the shooting is still under investigation.

