Pineville groups launch food drive to help families during government shutdown

PINEVILLE, N.C. — There is a new place for residents in Pineville to donate food to help those in need during the government shutdown.

Pinveille Neighbors Place and Carolina Scoops are accepting non-perishable foods, personal care products, and monetary donations.

You can drop off anything you can spare at the location on Dover Street between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Residents can also leave donations at the Pineville Neighbors Place Food Pantry on North Polk Street between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The drive will continue running until the end of the month.

VIDEO: Second Harvest Food bank tackles huge task to provide food across the region

Second Harvest Food bank tackles huge task to provide food across the region

©2025 Cox Media Group