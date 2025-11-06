Local

Pineville groups launch food drive to help families during government shutdown

By Eli Brand, wsoctv.com
PINEVILLE, N.C. — There is a new place for residents in Pineville to donate food to help those in need during the government shutdown.

Pinveille Neighbors Place and Carolina Scoops are accepting non-perishable foods, personal care products, and monetary donations.

You can drop off anything you can spare at the location on Dover Street between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Residents can also leave donations at the Pineville Neighbors Place Food Pantry on North Polk Street between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The drive will continue running until the end of the month.

