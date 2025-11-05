Second Harvest Food bank faces huge task to provide food across the region

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday morning, Second Harvest Food Bank laid out a monumental job, which is to provide food across 24 counties as federal food aid remains paused.

In North Carolina, partial SNAP payments are expected to begin by the end of the week.

However, it’s not clear if South Carolina is on the same timeline to send out partial benefits where 260,000 families are without help.

A Rock Hill woman told Channel 9 she only has 22 cents left in her account.

Betty Ferguson said SNAP helps feed her family of five, including three grandchildren.

She stopped by Pilgram’s Inn food pantry for help but said if it’s not enough. She’ll be forced to stop eating.

“I think the government is wrong,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s really wrong doing people like this. I’ll feed my grandkids before I feed myself.

