Pizzeria snags space for Cotswold restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Inizio Pizza Napoletana will be dishing up its signature pies at Cotswold Village next year.

Owner Grant Arons says Inizio has inked a deal for a 2,800-square foot space — formerly an IHOP. The restaurant will be neighbors with Piada and the UPS Store in the 260,000-square-foot center at the corner of Randolph and Sharon Amity roads.

“We’ve been looking for the right fit for Inizio for years,” Arons says. “It’s always been an area we thought would be another great location.”

The Cotswold Village site fits Inizio’s needs with a patio, roadside visibility and an ability to adapt the building to accommodate the pizza concept’s ovens, he says. The restaurant could open late in the first quarter of 2026 — though Arons says the project is in early stages.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Nowhere to go’: Owner asks for community’s help after her restaurant catches fire, closes

‘Nowhere to go’: Owner asks for community’s help after her restaurant catches fire, closes

©2025 Cox Media Group