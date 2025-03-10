Plan to replace Castle Bridge moving forward

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Work could begin this year on replacing the bridge that links Burke and Caldwell counties.

In 2019, when the North Carolina Department of Transportation made repairs to Castle Bridge, which connects Malcolm Boulevard to Connelly Springs Road.

However, those repairs were just a temporary step.

According to the Morganton Herald, the state will take bids for the work in July.

Officials estimate the bridge replacement will take three years and $19 million.

