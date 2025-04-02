Planned Parenthood funding case may impact low-income patient care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday over whether states can cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, a case that could impact low-income patients seeking services like contraception and cancer screenings.

The case, originating from South Carolina, challenges whether Medicaid patients have the right to sue over their choice of healthcare providers, according to the Associated Press.

If the court sides with South Carolina, it could disrupt care for many patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services, as federal law already prohibits Medicaid funds from being used for abortions except in limited cases.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted confusion among lower courts regarding the issue, stating, “One of my goals coming out of this will be to revive that clarity.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned the effectiveness of South Carolina’s proposed administrative appeal process for low-income patients.

Justice Elena Kagan expressed concern about the potential change in patients’ rights, suggesting that preventing lawsuits would be a significant shift. “This is kind of changing the rules midstream, isn’t it?” Kagan said.

The case began in 2018, prior to the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the nationwide right to abortion. Since then, South Carolina has enacted a ban on abortion after approximately six weeks of gestation.

Planned Parenthood argues that Congress intended for patients to make personal decisions about their healthcare providers, and that lawsuits are essential to enforce this right.

The organization emphasizes that many patients use their services for non-abortion-related healthcare due to difficulties in finding other providers who accept Medicaid.

Demonstrations took place outside the Supreme Court during the arguments, highlighting the contentious nature of the case. Participants included both supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood, with activities such as a brass band performance.

The American Cancer Society has raised concerns that restricting patients’ ability to sue could limit access to care, particularly in rural areas where healthcare options are already limited.

Approximately one-quarter of the U.S. population is enrolled in Medicaid, underscoring the potential widespread impact of the court’s decision.

The Supreme Court’s decision on this case could have significant implications for Medicaid patients’ rights and access to healthcare services across the country.

