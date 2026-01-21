Plea deal leads to 23-year sentence for Union County murder suspect

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A grieving Union County mother is one step closer to justice after one of the men charged in her son’s murder was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Patrick Richmond Jr. took a plea deal and was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison for the murder of Marcus Mosley in 2020.

Police say Mosley was robbed of marijuana, worth $20,000, before being shot and killed on Sept. 29, 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Channel 9 reported there was a mistrial in the case in September 2025.

After the mistrial, Mosely’s mother, Tina Skyes-Mosley, worried justice would never be served. Now, she says she’s at peace with the outcome.

VIDEO: ‘No faith’: Mother who created Union County support group grieves son’s murder following mistrial

‘No faith’: Mother who created Union County support group grieves son’s murder following mistrial

©2026 Cox Media Group