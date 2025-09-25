Union County mother devastated after mistrial in son’s murder case

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County mother says she worries she may never get justice for her son after a judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the case against one of the men accused of killing him.

Police in Alamance County said Marcus Mosley was shot and killed in 2020.

One of his accused killers, Patrick Richmond Jr., was on trial this week.

Tina Sykes-Mosely founded M.A.R.C.U.S., a group named after her son aims, which is meant to help families of homicide victims in Union County.

She traveled for the trial surrounded supporters and told Channel 9 Thursday that she is devasted that jurors could not reach a verdict.

