Police arrest juvenile in possession of multiple firearms

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a juvenile in possession of multiple firearms on Feb. 5.

Police conducted a search of the juvenile’s home and found two firearms and a drum magazine hidden in his room. One of the items was confirmed to have been stolen, police said.

CMPD’s Metro Division conducted an investigation that concluded one firearm had been purchased from another juvenile, police said.

Officers arrested the juvenile with charges including Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Possession of a Stolen Firearm, according to CMPD. The juvenile was transported to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Facility after a Secure Custody Order was approved.

“This case highlights the critical role of proactive juvenile enforcement in preventing violent crime and keeping firearms out of the hands of young offenders,” CMPD stated in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

WATCH | ‘He got justice’: Family finds closure as killer sentenced to life in prison

‘He got justice’: Family finds closure as killer sentenced to life in prison

©2025 Cox Media Group