‘He got justice’: Family finds closure as killer sentenced to life in prison

CHARLOTTE — Javier Concepcion-Perez was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Donquavious Davis, bringing closure to a case that has lingered for nearly six years.

The conviction stems from a shooting incident at a University City pool party where 22-year-old Donquavious Davis was killed. Perez was charged with first-degree murder and found guilty after a lengthy legal process.

“Yeah, I’m still processing it, it’s definitely a huge relief though to know that he got justice,” said Donqwell Davis, the victim’s brother.

The Davis family has been actively advocating for changes in the legal system, particularly concerning bonds for accused killers. Clydia Davis, Donquavious’s mother, founded the group “Moms Ain’t Playing” to lobby for these reforms.

Donquavious’s other brother, Will Davis, sacrificed his job to support his mother during the trial, highlighting the family’s dedication to seeking justice.

After the trial, the mother laid on her son’s grave.

“That broke me down, it broke me down and hit me hard,” Will Davis, another brother.

The sentencing of Perez marks a significant moment for the Davis family, who have been tirelessly working to honor Donquavious’s memory and push for legal reforms.

