Police arrest man following pursuit in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person has been arrested following a pursuit in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter responded to an incident on Freedom Drive, according to FlightAware. It then began moving northwest toward Mount Holly.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom followed the helicopter and found a large police presence on Mt. Holly Road.
Shortly after arriving at the scene, Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw a man being arrested. There were over a dozen CMPD units at the scene.
Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD to learn what the suspect was wanted for.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
