CHARLOTTE — A person has been arrested following a pursuit in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter responded to an incident on Freedom Drive, according to FlightAware. It then began moving northwest toward Mount Holly.

Police arrest man following pursuit in northwest Charlotte

Chopper 9 Skyzoom followed the helicopter and found a large police presence on Mt. Holly Road.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw a man being arrested. There were over a dozen CMPD units at the scene.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD to learn what the suspect was wanted for.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group