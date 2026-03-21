CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Northeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit completed an operation Friday night, focusing on spots such as Sugar Creek Road and University City Boulevard.

The operation led to the seizure of firearms, narcotics and the disruption of a street takeover.

Police disrupt street takeover, seize guns and drugs in targeted operation

Officers from the Hickory Grove, North Tryon, and University City Divisions helped with the operation.

VIDEO: Police uncover marijuana grow operation inside Kings Mountain business

Police uncover marijuana grow operation inside Kings Mountain business

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