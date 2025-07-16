Police K-9 team locates suspects following car theft

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three juvenile suspects are in custody after stealing a car at a Circle K late Monday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:55 pm. on July 14, when the victim left his keys in the vehicle while going inside the gas station. Four individuals then jumped into the car and drove off.

Shortly after the theft, Gastonia police spotted the stolen vehicle near North Weldon Street and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects stopped the car and fled on foot.

Corporal Canipe and his K-9 partner Bando were called to the scene to track down the suspects. K-9 Bando, a German Shepherd, led officers through several hundred yards of thick woods behind Beaverbrook Drive, where one suspect was located in a creek and taken into custody without incident.

K-9 Bando was redeployed and located two additional suspects hiding in a large kudzu patch. Both surrendered peacefully.

All three suspects taken into custody have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

One suspect remains at large. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with Channel 9 for updates.

