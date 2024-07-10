Police: Madalina Cojocari’s mom, suspected in disappearance, could have left US

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The only named suspect in the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari might not even be in the country.

Social media posts have been swirling over the past few days saying her mother, Diana Cojocari, has left the United States.

Channel 9 obtained a screenshot of a post that has since been deleted from what people say is Diana’s Facebook page. The post includes a picture of what looks like Diana and her mother on a bus or plane with a translated caption stating they are traveling from New York to Germany and then to Bucharest, the capital city of Romania.

Diana Cojocari Facebook post The only named suspect in the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari might not even be in the country. Social media posts have been swirling over the past few days saying her mother, Diana Cojocari, has left the United States.

The post was made a few days ago and has since been deleted from that page.

Now, Cornelius police are addressing the posts. They said Wednesday morning that they are aware of them and that Diana may have left the country but they can’t confirm exactly where she could have gone.

We asked Cornelius police if Diana’s passports were returned and police told Channel 9 none of her property was released. They also said the department is unable to prevent her from leaving the country.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Diana Cojocari does not currently have any active warrants for her arrest, Cornelius police said.

It’s not clear if Diana somehow obtained a secondary or emergency passport from either Romania or Moldova.

Diana has been out of jail since May, when she pleaded guilty to failing to report Madalina missing.

>> Goetz will be working to learn more about where exactly Diana Cojocari is while the search for her daughter Madalina continues. Watch her report on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Madalina Cojocari’s mother named a suspect in daughter’s disappearance for first time)

Madalina Cojocari’s mother named a suspect in daughter’s disappearance for first time





©2024 Cox Media Group