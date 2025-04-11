Police release new age-progression photo of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Madalina Cojocari’s 14th birthday Friday, the Cornelius Police Department released a new video with an updated age-progression photo of the missing girl.

Madalina hasn’t been seen in nearly three years, and her parents have already been sentenced for failure to report her missing. She was last seen getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.

Multiple rewards have been offered for information that leads to Madalina’s whereabouts, but investigators haven’t received any new leads on her location.

On Friday, police shared a video with a computer-generated photo of what Madalina may look like today.

New Age progression photo of Madalina Cojocari Today, as we mark Madalina Cojocari’s 14th birthday, we are releasing a new age progression photo to remind the public that the search for Madalina continues. Madalina, who was 11 years old at the time of her disappearance in November 2022, remains missing, and the efforts to locate her are ongoing. This age progression photo, created by experts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, provides an updated representation of what Madalina may look like today. We hope this visual update will spark new leads and encourage the community to keep her in their thoughts and remain vigilant. Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off her school bus on November 21, 2022. She is described as having dark hair, dark eyes, and an olive complexion. The case remains under investigation, and law enforcement continues to ask for the public’s assistance. The Governor’s office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madalina. For the latest updates, please follow the Cornelius Police Department on Facebook and Instagram. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Your help could make all the difference. #familystrong #communityfocused #madalinacojocari Posted by Cornelius Police Department on Friday, April 11, 2025

If you have information on Madalina’s disappearance or her current whereabouts, you’re urged to contact authorities by calling 911.

