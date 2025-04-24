Police searching for armed, dangerous suspect connected to Monroe shooting

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said 49-year-old Clary Gene Doster, Jr., is wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday night near Boyte and Adams streets.

Clary Gene Doster, Jr.

He has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Doster was last seen driving a dark blue or black Chrysler 300 with a North Carolina license plate that reads TKV-5863.

Police said if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

