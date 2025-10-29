Local

Police seek help locating endangered missing man last seen in Huntersville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lamar Woodard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is asking citizens to be on the lookout for a missing 58-year-old man out of Huntersville.

Police say Lamar Woodard lives with a cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

They say Woodard was last seen at Novant Health Huntersville getting into an Uber to go to Charlotte.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.

