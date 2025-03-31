Police surveillance, K9 alert lead to Lincoln drug arrest

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a surveillance operation that led to a traffic stop resulting in a drug arrest on Thursday.

Police arrested Jim Xiong after the Lincoln County Narcotics Unit received information that he was selling large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from a home in western Lincoln County.

The Sheriff’s Office said narcotics officers saw a car leaving the home and watched it commit several motor vehicle violations and then conducted a traffic stop. K9 Odin then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Police said they found 18 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of fentanyl, firearms, and $1,638.

Xiong faces multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl by possession and by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, according to police.

He has been placed in Haven A. Crouse Detention Center.

