Police respond to shooting at Gaston County Courthouse

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is urging the public on Tuesday afternoon to avoid Martin Luther King Jr. Way in front of the Gaston County Courthouse due to an “ongoing police situation.”

Police said at about 2:05 p.m., officers were called to the courthouse for a male with a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital. A condition report has not been released.

The courthouse is still open, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

