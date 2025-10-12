Political Beat Preview: Matthews Mayoral race

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The mayoral race in Matthews is heating up as incumbent Mayor John Higdon faces challenger Leon Threatt next month.

Threatt, a current member of the Board of Commissioners, brings a diverse background as a former CMPD officer, Marine, and local pastor, while Higdon seeks his fourth term as mayor, having served since 2019.

“With that change in growth and development, it’s going to take leadership to navigate communities like Matthews forward and I believe I have the experience as a leader, certainly have the commitment to serve,” said Threatt.

“All of these initiatives need a continuity of leadership, I think, and I want to see those through to completion,” John Higdon added.

A key issue in the election is the proposed one-cent transit sales tax referendum in Mecklenburg County, which voters will decide on. Threatt is undecided about it but acknowledges it could bring $5.4 million annually to Matthews for road repairs and maintenance.

“I would have liked to have seen additional positive benefits for the town of Matthews, but because it wasn’t in there, we’ve got to look at what can we get from this,” Threatt said.

Higdon has a very different view on the tax. He opposes the tax, citing the lack of plans for light rail in Matthews, which he believes is crucial for the town’s future.

“I do not support the transit tax in its current form. It does not bring light rail to Matthews, which we have planned for for 30 years,” Higdon said.

Growth in Mecklenburg County is another major concern, with Higdon highlighting his efforts to manage it by limiting new housing units and maintaining connections with county and state leadership.

Threatt plans to focus on protecting single-family homes to preserve Matthews’ family-friendly atmosphere, while considering apartment and townhome applications selectively.

Both candidates emphasize the importance of ensuring the Matthews Police Department is well-staffed and offers competitive salaries.

Threatt proposes conducting an efficiency study to manage government more effectively, while Higdon is excited about initiatives like the Rick Hendrick advanced manufacturing campus and potential new developments.

