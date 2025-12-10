Possible icy roads prompt delays, remote days for several NC school districts

NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools across North Carolina will be operating under delays on Wednesday due to the possible impacts of icy roads and snow-covered conditions.

Schools in Avery County will be operating on a two-hour delay for students icy and snow-covered conditions

However, staff members are expected to report at their regular time, and school buses will not run on gravel roads.

Watauga County Schools will be operating on a three-hour delay to provide ample time for daylight and warmer temperatures.

Staff members will be able to report on a two-hour delay if needed and are encouraged to exercise caution while traveling.

Buses will travel limited A routes with exceptions. For transportation updates, parents should visit the school’s transportation website.

Schools in Ashe County will be operating on a remote learning day for all students. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

