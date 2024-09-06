Potential of school basketball program being cut upsets parents

CHARLOTTE — Some students in south Charlotte say their basketball dreams are being cut short after their school apparently cut the team.

Players and parents of the United Faith Christian Academy say the head of the school sent an email to parents on August 23 that some students skipped school after being incorrectly informed there would be no basketball program.

The head of the school then said due to those events, the school would not have a basketball program.

Brian McLaughlin, parent of UFCA basketball player Izayah McLaughlin, said he was sent an email by the school stating they will not release his son’s transcripts until he pays a $1,000 withdrawal fee and the reminder of the semester’s tuition, which totals more than $6,000.

“It’s greed, like, I don’t know any other way, like, there’s nothing United about that faith,” Brian McLaughlin said.

Attorney William Harding sent the school a letter on behalf on the McLaughlin family and other basketball families. The attorney is requesting the school release the families of financial obligations, refund dues already paid, release transcripts, notify the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association of the plans to not have a basketball team and ask the association to waive the typical 120-day suspension for transfer students.

“Seeing your child going through something and you cannot help them at all,” Brian McLaughlin said about his son not being able to play. “Yeah, it’s it hurts, just trying to understand where his mental health is in all of this,”

Izayah says he is hopeful that he will find an opportunity to play basketball his senior year so he can open the door for scholarships.

“I’m still trying to work plan A, but Plan B is definitely an option too,” he said.

We reached out to United Faith Christian Academy this afternoon and we have not heard back.

