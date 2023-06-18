Local

Private social club Soho House to open a location in the Carolinas

By Charlotte Business Journal

SoHo House has a location in Nashville, Tennessee, where this outdoor terrace is available only for members and their guests. (MARTIN B. CHERRY | NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL)

CHARLESTON — Private social club Soho House is adding a location in Charleston — and Charlotte might be on its radar for future expansion.

It’s taking over a historic building at 161 E. Bay St. in downtown Charleston that used to house craft brewery Lagunitas.

“Soho House Charleston will reimagine the Victorian-era, three-story Wagener Building into a ground-floor public restaurant and two floors of members-only space, including a rooftop bar and a dining area with uninterrupted views of the port city,” the club’s website reads.

