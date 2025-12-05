Property owners in Mecklenburg County urged to pay taxes on time to avoid interest

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County says taxpayers have until Jan. 5 to pay their 2025 property taxes without incurring interest charges.

According to a release from the county, the Office of the Tax Collector is sending reminder postcards Friday to encourage timely payments and avoid delinquency.

Tax bills were initially mailed in July, and new property owners are advised to verify payment status using the tax bill lookup or by calling 311.

Payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, or in person at the Tax Collector’s office. Click here for specific instructions for each method.

Late payments will incur a 2% interest charge for January, with an additional three-quarters of one percent added each month until the bill is paid, the county said.

According to North Carolina law, failure to receive a tax bill does not invalidate the tax or interest charges.

Property owners are encouraged to ensure their payments are postmarked by Jan. 5 to avoid additional charges.

