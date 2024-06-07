Proposal changed again for Elizabeth development

CHARLOTTE — Plans for a controversial apartment complex in Elizabeth have changed again.

The project’s new site plan says a developer now wants to build 175 housing units on 7th Street near Lamar and Clement avenues, which is lower than the proposed 213 units.

City staff is opposed to the project because the building is 78 feet tall instead of 65 feet.

In exchange for allowing the height, the developer is now proposing giving the city more than $132,000 to help with affordable housing.

