Proposed state trail awaits Gov. Josh Stein’s approval

CHARLOTTE — A bill to create the first state trail in the Charlotte region is waiting on North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein’s signature.

The state House passed House Bill 23 which includes plans for the South Fork Passage Trail, according to WFAE.

The trail would be 60 miles long, connecting Jacob Fork Park in Catawba County, Betty G. Ross Park in Lincoln County, and the Daniel Stowe Conservancy in Gaston County.

This means someone in Hickory could jump onto the South Fork River and canoe, hike, or bike to a spot on the river in Cramerton and then close to the state line.

Supporters of the development say the trail would help boost local tourism and improve quality of life in neighborhoods along the route.

Making it a state trail will open up the project to state funding and grants.

