Protect your electronics from storm damage with these simple tips

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane season is in full swing, and when a storm knocks out the power, among the many other things to worry about are your electronics.

Sudden outages can put your devices at risk, but Consumer Reports says one of the best ways to protect them is also one of the simplest.

“Make sure to unplug your electronics before the storm, not once it’s started,” Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope said.

If you’re worried you’ll forget, you can use a surge protector and keep them plugged in to it all the time. Whole-home surge protectors cost anywhere from $50 to several hundred dollars.

“Also, make sure to stay away from any devices that are still plugged in because lightning can actually travel through your home’s wiring,” Hope said.

Your phone is often your lifeline in an emergency, so use the battery-saver mode. On most phones, it dims the screen and turns off background refreshes to preserve the charge.

Hope also recommends a good portable charger which can charge your phone a few times before it dies.

If you’re thinking of buying a generator, Consumer Reports says to consider the inverter type. It can cost a bit more than the conventional type, but Consumer Reports says inverter generators deliver better-quality power, similar to a wall outlet, that won’t harm your electronics.

No matter what, the best time to build your emergency kit is now — before the storm is on the way.

“It’s the easiest way to guarantee your devices stay safe during a storm,” Hope said.

Another tip: The only safe place to run your generator is outside. Even an open garage isn’t enough to prevent carbon monoxide from building up.

VIDEO: Remembering Helene: Experts discuss communication problems as anniversary approaches

Remembering Helene: Experts discuss communication problems as anniversary approaches

©2025 Cox Media Group