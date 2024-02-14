Quail Hollow estate returns to market at $8M

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte estate in Quail Hollow is back on the market with a lower price tag, but it’s still the most expensive single-family home listing in the city of Charlotte.

The home at 7214 Baltusrol Lane hit the market this month at $7.95 million, listed by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The nearly 8,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, with six full and three half bathrooms. Its 1-09-acre lot overlooks the Quail Hollow golf course’s 15th hole.

The property previously went up for sale last May, during the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club, with then-listing brokerage Dickens Mitchener Real Estate hoping to capture the attention of spectators by placing a QR code in the home’s backyard. It was initially priced at $8.49 million and came off the market last fall.

