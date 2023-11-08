Races too close to call in four local contests

MONROE, N.C. — The results that post after election night are always unofficial until canvass. Still, in a vast majority of races, you can confidently say who won. However, in at least four races in the Charlotte area, the race winner can’t be immediately determined.

Outstanding ballots:

In Mecklenburg County, all outstanding mail ballots will count if properly stamped by Election Day and received by the Board of Elections by Monday. There are also 362 provisional ballots countywide. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections does not have a figure for each individual race. Provisional ballots are cast when more verification is necessary for the voter. If there is a question about an ID or if one is forgotten, a provisional ballot is cast. Board of Elections members must individually approve each provisional ballot.

All ballots received by Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will be counted on Nov. 16.

Pineville Town Council:

In the race for Pineville Town Council At-Large, both Eric Fransen and Danielle Moore received 624 votes, tying for the second At-Large spot. Four candidates ran for these two seats. Voters can select up to two people for the two At-Large seats.

According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, one additional mail ballot was received on Monday. There are 32 remaining outstanding mail votes and an unknown number of provisional ballots.

The race will likely be subject to a recount. If after the recount the two candidates remain tied, state law mandates the winner be chosen by chance. That could mean a coin flip or a name drawn out of a hat. According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, the last tie was in 2003 between Thom Tillis and John Bensman. The Board of Elections found the oldest living voter in Cornelius and had him pull a name out of a hat. Bensman’s name was picked. As a result, Bensman served a four-year term and Tillis served a two-year term.

Monroe Mayor:

In the race for Monroe mayor, former CMPD officer Bob Yanacsek leads Robert Burns by one vote.

“Whether I win or lose, I think the fact that people always say my vote doesn’t count, this is a perfect example of one vote does count,” Yanacsek told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan.

Burns also reiterated that point.

“It proves more than anything that your vote matters,” he said. “It’s shocking how many people don’t realize how much your voice matters. And that’s the beauty of our democracy is that it absolutely does.”

The Union County Board of Elections says there are 17 outstanding absentee ballots that could still count if they arrive by Monday and were postmarked by Election Day. There are also 300 provisional ballots that may or may not count.

If the race ends in a tie, it will be decided by a coin flip.

Both candidates find the scenario amusing and say they trust the process.

Cornelius Mayor:

In the race for Cornelius mayor, Incumbent Mayor Woody Washam leads Denis Bilodeau by 13 votes. According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, 4 additional mail votes arrived Wednesday. There are 95 outstanding ballots remaining plus an unknown number of provisional ballots. The race is currently subject to a recount.

Smyrna Mayor:

In the race for the mayor of Smyrna in York County, Frances Faulkner ran unopposed. However, she only received 7 votes and 19 people got write-in votes. On Thursday, the York County Board of Elections will review the 19 write-in votes. After they are counted, if the top vote-getter is a write-in, they will be offered the position of mayor. If that person declines, the position will be offered to the person who received the second most votes. The process continues until someone says they will serve as mayor. If there is a tie, there will be a runoff election. Smyrna’s population is 58, according to the most recent Census.

VIDEO: Voters decide future for city council, mayoral seats, and school board

Voters decide future for city council, mayoral seats, and school board

©2023 Cox Media Group