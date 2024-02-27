Racist, homophobic remarks hurled after local council meeting Zoom bombed

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Board of Commissioners says antisemitic, racist, and homophobic slurs were hurled via teleconference meeting Monday night.

It’s all part of a nationwide trend called Zoom bombing.

People join a video conference from anywhere in the world and make disruptive comments.

Commissioners believe the Zoom bombers targeted the town during their board meeting.

Guest speakers registered for the board’s public comment period, then made comments that some commissioners called antisemitic and homophobic.

Town leaders said they are split on whether it’s okay to censor the speakers, saying, “Although we may not agree with him and we find what he says repulsive, you have no right to turn down the volume on this man.”

“Whether I agree with him or not, the language that he used was offensive on every level. It doesn’t matter what the political situation is, what I believe or not, the language he was using was offensive. It was antisemitic, it was homophobic, it was transphobic, but most of all, it was disgusting,” Commissioner Renee Garner explained.

