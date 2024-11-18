‘A reality check’: Woman says Lyft driver groped her in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Lyft driver is charged with sexual battery after a woman says she was touched inappropriately without her consent.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Ndiaga Diaw after a woman told police he touched her breasts and private area through her clothing.

A police report says it happened early on Oct. 27 on a residential street in east Charlotte.

Lyft’s website says it does annual background checks for drivers, but there are extra steps you can take to be safe.

Maddy McCutchin told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson that she stays safe by using the buddy system.

“I just make sure that I’m not riding it alone, just because you have heard horror stories, so definitely trying not to Uber alone, especially at night,” McCutchin told Jackson.

You can also share your rideshare location with a friend and discreetly connect with security if you feel unsafe during your ride.

Kyle Arsenault likes to use rideshare apps to get around quickly when she’s not walking in South End. She told Jackson she plans to take every precaution to stay safe.

“I’ll try not to get in cars alone, look at who’s picking me up, always have my location shared with a trustworthy person in my life,” Arsenault told Jackson.

Lyft’s website also says all drivers must complete a safety program with an anti-sexual violence organization.

Channel 9 asked Lyft if Diaw is still driving for the company, but we haven’t received a response yet.

