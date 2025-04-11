‘A regional issue’: Police investigating link between thefts at hotels in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — If you visit a hotel in the Charlotte area, it’s not unusual to see a sign in the parking lot warning about potential thefts in your car. One in Matthews, in particular, has seen a few break-ins in recent weeks.

Police in Matthews told Channel 9′s Eli Brand that it’s not just a problem in the town, it’s region-wide.

“This seems to be a regional issue, and of course, we’re fortunate, everyone in the area is fortunate to have the citizens and the partners that we do,” said Tim Aycock with the Matthews Police Department.

We’ve reported in recent weeks about cars being broken into in hotel parking lots in Huntersville. Now, Matthews police reported the same problem at two hotels just off Independence Boulevard: the Courtyard by Marriott and the Wingate by Wyndham.

Police released surveillance photos of a white Jeep they say the thieves were using.

Chris Craft told Channel 9 he was visiting from Atlanta and travels frequently for business. He stayed in the Wingate Thursday night.

“I park where there are other cars, I park where there’s a lot of walking traffic and visibility,” Craft said.

Matthews PD says many times when people break into cars, they’re looking for guns.

“There are weapons issues a lot of times in hotel parking lots. Check with the hotel to see if you can secure it inside of the room. A lot of the time these rooms will have safes there,” Aycock said.

Matthews police are working with neighboring agencies to find out if these thefts are part of a larger ring.

Police say if you’re visiting a hotel, make sure your car is locked before you go inside. Make sure anything of value is brought inside with you, as well.

