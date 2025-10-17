Repeat DUI offender sentenced for crash that killed mom, unborn child

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Charles Jones III pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to a fatal DUI crash that killed a mother and her unborn child in October 2023.

Jones was sentenced to 25 years for felony DUI with death, 15 years for felony DUI with great bodily injury, and 25 years for the death of a child in utero. All sentences are to run concurrently.

The crash occurred on Oct. 25, 2023, on Saluda Road in Chester County.

Investigators claim Jones was under the influence when he caused the crash, which resulted in the deaths of Kaitlyn Potter and her unborn child.

Two children in another car were also hurt in the incident.

Jones had a blood alcohol level of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Jones had previous DUI convictions in 1999, 2003, and 2007, and had regained his license in 2015 after multiple suspensions.