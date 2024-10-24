Residents band together after neighbor accused of exposing himself in community

CHARLOTTE — A community has banded together after one of their neighbors was accused of exposing himself to someone else in their neighborhood.

It happened at the Morrison Place Apartments on Sardony Lane, just off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police said two women were terrified to see a man peeping into their apartment and at one point, even exposing himself. Neighbors told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz the community came together to warn each other about the suspect.

The man, 38-year-old Micah Davis, lives in the same complex as the victims do. He now faces two charges.

“It’s appalling,” neighbor Richard Davis told Sáenz. “I mean, it’s just very sick.”

Richard Davis has called Morrison Place home for 12 years and said it’s usually quiet and has few problems. But Wednesday was different.

“I saw the police out here,” he said.

“I talked to one of them and they told me it was about a peeping Tom,” he added.

Court records say Micah Davis was caught peeping into a woman’s living room and exposed himself to another woman. A police report says the victims were in their 50s and 60s.

Caroline Malles also lives at Morrison Place. She said neighbors posted flyers on doors with pictures of Micah Davis to warn each other about their alleged naughty neighbor.

“We see him all the time!” Malles said.

Residents are relieved to know Davis has been arrested, but can’t imagine what the victims must be going through.

“The terror they are feeling. They’re not feeling safe when they’ve been so accustomed to no crime out here,” Richard Davis said.

