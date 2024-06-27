Residents concerned about traffic from proposed daycare

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cornelius officials held a community meeting Wednesday night on a proposal to amend zoning for a child development center off West Catawba Avenue. Residents are not happy about the proposal, because they said the streets are crowded enough.

Jonathan and Jennifer Padgett are the prospective owners of the Lightbridge Academy.

“We love kids,” Jonathan Padgett said. “We have a kid ourselves, and we just want to be a place in the community. Families can come and feel safe dropping off their kids.”

The academy is a high-end, franchise daycare.

“We’re here tonight, along with our attorneys and team, to try to figure out what are the concerns, so we can address them and come together,” Jennifer Padgett said.

Many at the meeting opposed the proposal and said it’s busy enough around Edinburgh Square.

Resident Terry Wickman said the roads are narrow.

“I’m just concerned about the traffic it’s going to cause getting in and out of our subdivision,” Wickman said.

Wickman and other residents are concerned about the added traffic twice a day during pick-up and drop-off.

“It was never designed to, apparently, have that much traffic,” Wickman said.

The Padgetts said they share those concerns about congestion.

“We’re very open to hearing what they are so that we can fix them as best we can,” said Jennifer Padgett.

The town will hold a public hearing on the proposed zoning amendment on July 15.

The planning board will vote on its recommendation on August 12 before the town board makes a final vote on Aug. 19.





