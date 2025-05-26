CHARLOTTE — Residents at a Hickory apartment had to duck for cover as gunfire struck their homes and cars.

Some residents told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they had to hit the floor as bullets entered their apartments.

Michael Gonzalez said he had just returned to his apartment and was on the phone with a friend when he heard the gunfire.

“I asked my buddy on the phone, ‘Did you hear that? It sounded like gunfire. They’re not supposed to be shooting around here,” he said. “And then next thing you know, all hell breaks loose. Boom…boom…boom…boom.

Gonzalez told Faherty that the gunfire lasted almost two minutes.

Outside, bullet holes were in car doors and windows were shattered.

One resident, Sydney, said a round went through her bedroom window and another through her mother’s bedroom wall. One of the bullets struck her mother’s pillow.

“I heard that and I hit the floor in my room I hit the floor immediately,” she said. “And I was kinda like shaking and crawling around. My phone was in my room, charging. So I crawled to my phone and called 911.”

She said, luckily, she and her mother were not hit by the gunfire.

Bullets struck another apartment nearby.

Eyewitnesses told Faherty that police began collecting evidence and interviewing residents for hours immediately following the shooting.

0 of 5 Residents duck for cover as gunfire strikes apartments, cars in Hickory Residents duck for cover as gunfire strikes apartments, cars in Hickory Residents duck for cover as gunfire strikes apartments, cars in Hickory Residents duck for cover as gunfire strikes apartments, cars in Hickory Residents duck for cover as gunfire strikes apartments, cars in Hickory

The apartment complex sent a notice to residents encouraging them to stay inside during the investigation. Investigators have yet to release any information about a suspect or a motive.

“They haven’t said anything to any of the residents here which I don’t think is very appropriate or fair at all,” Sydney said.

“Would you like to know from police too?” Faherty asked.

“I would,” Sydney responded. “I would like to know from police.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 60 apartment units were without power, even though tenants paid their bills

40 subsidized housing apartment units without power

©2025 Cox Media Group