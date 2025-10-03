Residents voice concerns over proposed Matthews data center

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents in Matthews packed a town hall Thursday night to learn more about a proposed data center.

A developer wants to rezone 123 acres of land off Interstate 485 and East John Street for Project Accelerate.

The developer shared details about the project and answered questions.

Neighbors said they’re concerned about power usage, noise and pollution.

They’re also concerned it will change the small town feel of the area.

VIDEO: Residents upset over possibility of data center in Matthews

