CHARLOTTE — Cuzzo’s Cuisine is wrapping up its run at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The restaurant posted on social media this week that its one-year lease there is up and will not be renewed. The last day will be Feb. 23.

Cuzzo’s is known for its made-from-scratch, homestyle flavors, comfort food and focus on Southern hospitality. Its location in north Charlotte remains open.

