Restaurant scraps plans for second location in region

CONCORD, N.C. — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar has ditched plans for a second Charlotte-area restaurant in Concord.

The Asheville-based concept — known for its scratch-made Southern fare — was confirmed as a tenant at Christenbury Village in October 2023, but the planned, 5,779-square-foot restaurant never materialized.

MPV Properties Director of Retail Joey Morganthall says Tupelo Honey is no longer part of that project. He handles retail leasing for Christenbury Village, which is located at Christenbury Parkway and Cox Mill Road.

