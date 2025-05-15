Restaurant set to return after 2023 fire

CHARLOTTE — This Mediterranean concept has a new home, two years after being displaced by a fire. Al-Basha Halal Grill hopes to open by the end of the month at 1730 Abbey Place in Montford Park — formerly home to Beyond Amazing Donuts.

“We’re going to come back very strong. I have high hopes for this place, high hopes for the business. We’re all very excited and enthusiastic about getting back in there,” says Ahmed Karam, co-owner.

The restaurant’s footprint is smaller at 1,500 square feet, without a patio. That’s led to some changes. Hookah will no longer be offered, and the menu has been streamlined somewhat.

Fans of the brand’s Mediterranean food will find favorites from hummus and falafel to char-grilled chicken, lamb shanks and shawarma. Signature wraps such as the Pyramid, a chicken shawarma option with the restaurant’s house Al-Basha sauce and hot sauce, and the GreenMamba, stuffed with falafel and veggies, will be back as well, Karam says.

